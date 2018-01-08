City Council elect new president, new VP on Monday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

City Council elect new president, new VP on Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN

Evansville City Council elected 6th ward Democrat Jim Brinkmeyer its new president on Monday.

Brinkmeyer replaces Missy Mosby, who is staying on the council, but decided to leave her leadership role. The council elected Dan Adams Vice President and Jonathan Weaver finance Chairman.

