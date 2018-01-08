New trial date set for man accused of killing Aleah - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New trial date set for man accused of killing Aleah

Terrence Roach, 24. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A new trial date is set for an Evansville man accused of murdering Aleah Beckerle.

Court officials say Terrence Roach will face a jury on May 21.

Roach was arrested in March after police say he confessed to kidnapping and killing the 19-year-old Beckerle.

Roach was originally set to stand trial on Monday but a judge ruled last month to push the date back.

