New trial date set for man accused of killing Aleah

A new trial date is set for an Evansville man accused of murdering Aleah Beckerle.

Court officials say Terrence Roach will face a jury on May 21.

Roach was arrested in March after police say he confessed to kidnapping and killing the 19-year-old Beckerle.

Roach was originally set to stand trial on Monday but a judge ruled last month to push the date back.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.