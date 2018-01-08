Boil advisory lifted in Evansville

Friday's winter storm is on its way and this storm comes with the potential for power outages. The more people experiencing outages, the longer it could take for you to get your power back on.More >>
We will likely start seeing winter weather in the overnight hours. At this point, crews would normally be pretreating roads, but this time they are forced to wait.More >>
The search continues for four suspects in a Daviess County burglary.More >>
The winter weather has schools around the Tri-State closed or on delays Friday.More >>
The trial for 29-year-old Daniel Greer started Wednesday. After closing arguments Thursday afternoon, the jury was given the case.More >>
Walmart closed Sam's Club stores in at least 10 states Thursday; 53 clubs will close with 10 others becoming fulfillment centers.More >>
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.More >>
Emotions remain high across Robeson County and will for awhile, as the entire community is healing from the loss of a 9-year-old boy and his older brother.More >>
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.More >>
A massive 80,000 square foot indoor water park will be opening in North Texas on Jan. 12.More >>
Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi says an immigration working group is just "five white guys.".More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.More >>
A Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct has resigned from her teaching position, the school district confirmed Thursday.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
