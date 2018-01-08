Boil advisory issued for parts of Evansville after water main breaks

Water main breaks throughout the city has resulted in a precautionary boil advisory to be issued for select parts of Evansville.

According to the press release from Evansville Water Utility, the advisory is in place for the following areas:

N. Kentucky Ave: Pfeiffer Rd north to Richland Ave.

Little Creek Pkwy: Pfeiffer Rd north to Vanderburgh Ave.

Wansford Ave: Pfeiffer Rd north to Vanderburgh Ave.

Vanderburgh Ave: Little Creek Pkwy east to the dead-end.

Hensz Ave: N. Kentucky Ave east to dead-end.

Evergreen Ave: Hensz Ave. north to Homestead Ave.

Homestead Ave: Evergreen Ave. east to Graffelock Ave.

Richland Ave: N. Kentucky Ave. east to Graffelock Ave.

Graffelock Ave: Richland Ave. north to Homestead Ave.

Last week, a previous boil advisory was issued for the same area.

No time frame for when the advisory could be lifted was given in the press release. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

