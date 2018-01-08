Lady Knights focused on success

Saturday Castle hosted No. 8 Bedford North Lawrence and came away with the 62-50 victory, proving they are in fact the real deal.

It was a huge win for the Knights program, and continues their momentum as they they enter the SIAC Tournament this week sitting at a perfect 16-0.

This season the Knights have welcomed in a new head coach, Bob Meier, and he has really changed the way this team thinks. They don't talk about records, or even wins for that matter, they are focused on getting better day by day.

