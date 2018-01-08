Businesses, schools forced to close after water shut off

Calhoun city leaders say they have had four water main breaks in the last week, and crews had to shut the water off Monday to make repairs.

"I was hoping it would be finished by now," Mayor David Abrams said. "But that ain't happening."

McLean County Schools weren't in session in part because there was no water at Calhoun Elementary School.

"No restroom usage, no drinking water, and also we're thinking about the flu season," McLean County Superintendent Terrence Hayes said. "You can't wash your hands."

Although not all of the schools were affected by the water outage, the slippery roads made it an easy decision for the superintendent to call a non-traditional instructional day, so the students could work from home.

"We just adjust," Hayes explained. "As educators that's what we do, we're flexible. We just maintain the work with what we have."

And with no water, some businesses had to close.

Sherley Medley, the owner of a salon in downtown Calhoun is relieved this happened on Monday since her store is normally closed that day. She knows the residents of Calhoun will continue to be understanding.

"We're in a small community but everyone is just so understanding with emergencies," Medley said. "And we all just pull together so we'll just make them beautiful another day."

But the mayor continues to get complaints.

"Most everybody has let us know that it's an inconvenience," Abrams said.

The mayor hopes to have the main fixed and water back on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.