Daviess Co. sheriff's office has new policy for K9 officers

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office has a new policy in place to protect their K9 officers.

Their police dogs will not look inside vehicles during drug searches anymore.

Deputies say the policy is in place because the dogs could come in contact with opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil. If exposed to the chemicals, the dogs could become sick or even die from the exposure.

Sheriff Russ Day said it's paramount to protect their K9 officers.

The sheriff's office holds K9 training every other Monday.

