Hagan murder trial pushed back again - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hagan murder trial pushed back again

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
Isaiah Hagan (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff) Isaiah Hagan (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff)
Halee Rathgeber (WFIE) Halee Rathgeber (WFIE)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

The trial for a Warrick County man charged with murder has been pushed back again.

Isaiah Hagan was accused of killing Halee Rathgeber last year. Rathgeber's body was found at the Alcoa Soccer Fields. 

The trial was originally scheduled for October, but it was pushed back to January 18. On Monday, the judge approved Attorney Mark Phillips' request to push it back again.

The new trial date is May 1.

The judge also issued a gag order, which means Prosecutor Michael Perry or Phillips cannot comment further on the case.

This is a story we will continue to follow.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly