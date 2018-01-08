Hagan murder trial pushed back again

The trial for a Warrick County man charged with murder has been pushed back again.

Isaiah Hagan was accused of killing Halee Rathgeber last year. Rathgeber's body was found at the Alcoa Soccer Fields.

The trial was originally scheduled for October, but it was pushed back to January 18. On Monday, the judge approved Attorney Mark Phillips' request to push it back again.

The new trial date is May 1.

The judge also issued a gag order, which means Prosecutor Michael Perry or Phillips cannot comment further on the case.

