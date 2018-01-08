Water shut off in Calhoun, KY

It's been a week of water troubles in Calhoun.

Last Friday, the entire town was under a boil advisory because of a water main break.

Officials at town hall said they've had four breaks in the last week, and crews have been working to repair the latest one all weekend.

We're told the water had to be shut off Monday morning, but should be back on during the afternoon.

There is no word if there will be an another advisory once the water is back on.

The McLean County Courthouse is closed due to the water being off.

