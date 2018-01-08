Henderson man arrested on sexual abuse charge

A Henderson man is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 for an extended period of time.

Kenneth Westerman is in jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

Police say during their investigation, an interview was conducted with the victim at the Children's Advocacy Center.

They say Westerman answered questions with detectives, but denies he touched the child sexually.

