Henderson woman accused of stabbing man

Ivy Tech Community College has kicked off its new five-year strategic plan. It's called “Our Communities. Your College. Pathways for Student Success and a Stronger Indiana."More >>
Ivy Tech Community College has kicked off its new five-year strategic plan. It's called “Our Communities. Your College. Pathways for Student Success and a Stronger Indiana."More >>
There was a crash in Spencer County near the entrance to Lincoln State Park at Highway 231 and Highway 162.More >>
There was a crash in Spencer County near the entrance to Lincoln State Park at Highway 231 and Highway 162.More >>
Crews have been working to repair the latest break all weekend. We're told the water had to be shut off Monday morning.More >>
Crews have been working to repair the latest break all weekend. We're told the water had to be shut off Monday morning.More >>
Crews were called to a school bus crash in Ohio County Monday morning.More >>
Crews were called to a school bus crash in Ohio County Monday morning.More >>
Kenneth Westerman is in jail on a $5,000 cash bond.More >>
Kenneth Westerman is in jail on a $5,000 cash bond.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
The Houston Police Department said they have found missing Texas A&M sports reporter Courtney Roland unharmed in the Galleria area on Monday morning.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.More >>
The price of admission for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama is averaging more than $2,400 a seat.More >>
When the suspect stopped to get a beer, the Samaritan moved in and made a citizen’s arrest.More >>
When the suspect stopped to get a beer, the Samaritan moved in and made a citizen’s arrest.More >>
An internet scam making its way around Facebook is leaving some people with empty bank accounts. It’s called "The Blessing Loom" and it’s a new twist on an old scam, the pyramid scheme.More >>
An internet scam making its way around Facebook is leaving some people with empty bank accounts. It’s called "The Blessing Loom" and it’s a new twist on an old scam, the pyramid scheme.More >>
The clothing retailer H&M has removed a controversial ad featuring a black child wearing a hooded-sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.More >>
The clothing retailer H&M has removed a controversial ad featuring a black child wearing a hooded-sweatshirt with a "coolest monkey in the jungle" slogan.More >>