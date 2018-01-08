Henderson woman accused of stabbing man

A Henderson woman is facing an assault charge, after police say she stabbed a man during a fight.

Margina Lee, 30, is the Henderson County Jail.

Police say they were called to the hospital Sunday because a man had been stabbed.

The victim says he had been arguing with Lee at a home on Zion Road, when he decided to leave before things got worse.

He says Lee held the door open for him, and as he walked out, she stabbed him in the arm.

He was able to get away and get a ride to the hospital.

A witness says Lee had threatened to stab the victim during the argument.

Lee is being held without bond.

