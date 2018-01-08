3 students taken to hospital after Ohio Co. bus crash

Crews were called to a school bus crash in Ohio County Monday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Herbert Road and Aetnaville Road.

The bus got to the top of the hill on Herbert Road. When it went down the hill, the bus hit a slick part of the road and lost control.

The bus rolled into a ditch and landed on it's side. The sheriff tells us six students and two adults were on board.

Three students were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but we're told they are all okay.

"You never know about ice and snow and things of that nature. Unfortunately, the bus found one hill that had the ice on it. It's too late once you get on the hill and don't have any brakes," said Sheriff Tracy Beatty.

