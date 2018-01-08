Foggy, icy commute for some Monday morning drivers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Foggy, icy commute for some Monday morning drivers

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Semi slides on icy road (WFIE) Semi slides on icy road (WFIE)
Icy road in Spencer Co. (WFIE) Icy road in Spencer Co. (WFIE)
SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) -

State Police in Indiana and Kentucky report most roadways are just wet Monday morning, but there are some slick spots. 

Drivers also report foggy conditions in many areas. 

There are no accidents in the immediate Evansville area, but there was one crash in Spencer County.

It happened near the entrance to Lincoln State Park at Highway 231 and Highway 162.

Authorities say the crash involved a jackknifed semi and some cars. 

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Crews have been busy putting salt down in the area. 

Highway 162 was closed from Highway 62 to Highway 162. That's close to Heritage Hills High School. 

The road is back open. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly