Foggy, icy commute for some Monday morning drivers

Icy road in Spencer Co. (WFIE)

State Police in Indiana and Kentucky report most roadways are just wet Monday morning, but there are some slick spots.

Drivers also report foggy conditions in many areas.

There are no accidents in the immediate Evansville area, but there was one crash in Spencer County.

It happened near the entrance to Lincoln State Park at Highway 231 and Highway 162.

Authorities say the crash involved a jackknifed semi and some cars.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Crews have been busy putting salt down in the area.

Highway 162 was closed from Highway 62 to Highway 162. That's close to Heritage Hills High School.

The road is back open.

Semi jackknifed, multiple cars involved in Spencer county accident. The road is a sheet of ice..info below ?? pic.twitter.com/Dwtqjad5XU — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 8, 2018

Here’s a closer look at the accident. Wrecker on scene now. Road is still very slick. pic.twitter.com/KanwoyCYxs — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 8, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.