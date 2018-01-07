AMR officials prepare for winter weather emergencies

American Medical Response officials in Evansville said if bad weather is in the forecast, the best thing they can do is plan ahead.

When there's an emergency, people usually call on American Medical Response paramedics for help.

When there's inclement weather, AMR officials said most times an accident comes with it, but they stay prepared.

AMR Evansville Clinical Manager Lee Turpen said most of the accidents happen when the weather first rolls in.

A hot spot in Evansville is the Lloyd Expressway.

AMR officials said they are always monitoring road conditions and adjusting if need be.

We're told 6 to 9 trucks were out on Sunday. If necessary, they can staff up to 17 units.

Anytime there is bad weather, if you have to be out paramedics, said use caution.

