AMR officials prepare for winter weather emergencies

American Medical Response officials in Evansville say if bad weather is in the forecast the best thing they can do is plan ahead. When there's an emergency - people usually call on American Medical Response paramedics for help. When there's inclement weather AMR officials say most times an accident comes with it, but they stay prepared.More >>
American Medical Response officials in Evansville say if bad weather is in the forecast the best thing they can do is plan ahead. When there's an emergency - people usually call on American Medical Response paramedics for help. When there's inclement weather AMR officials say most times an accident comes with it, but they stay prepared.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office was called to a home in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue after the Evansville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire.More >>
The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office was called to a home in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue after the Evansville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire.More >>
The Indiana Department of Transportation officials told us they've been preparing for the potential freezing rain since Friday.More >>
The Indiana Department of Transportation officials told us they've been preparing for the potential freezing rain since Friday.More >>
Evansville Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy Sunday morning.More >>
Evansville Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy Sunday morning.More >>
Rain may freeze on contact and create hazardous driving conditions through the evening hours before temperatures can warm up and keep the rain from freezing on contract.More >>
Rain may freeze on contact and create hazardous driving conditions through the evening hours before temperatures can warm up and keep the rain from freezing on contract.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
A Michigan teen nearly drowned at a swim meet Thursday but a swimmer from a rival school saved him.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.More >>