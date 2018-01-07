Person found dead after Evansville house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office was called to a home around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue after the Evansville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire.

We're told they found a deceased person inside.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 94-year-old Charles Jackson. We're told He was the only resident of the home.

The coroner said an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday to determine if the death was related to the fire or happened before it.

The Evansville Fire Department is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

