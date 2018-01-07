Coroner: Man died of natural causes before fire

The man found dead after a house fire in Evansville died before the fire.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 94-year-old Charles Jackson died of natural causes before the fire started .

The coroner's office was called to a home around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue after the Evansville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire.

We're told they found Jackson inside. He was the only resident of the home.

The Evansville Fire Department is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.