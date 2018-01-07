INDOT prepping for potential freezing rain

The Indiana Department of Transportation officials told us they've been preparing for the potential freezing rain since Friday.

Officials said they've been pretreating the roads since Friday afternoon in anticipation of the wintry weather expected Sunday night.

That includes salting the roads and using the most effective products to try and stay ahead of the weather.

INDOT officials said this will be the first full call-out they've issued this winter which means every available truck in every area will be out on the roads between at least 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

We're told there are about 124 different snow routes in this area.

"We're very prepared for this span of weather that is coming. We're expecting a lot of ice because the ground is frozen," Jason Tiller, the Communications Director for INDOT said. "It's warmed up a little bit, but even if we get a little bit of rain mixed in, everything is going to freeze as soon as it hits the ground."

If you encounter a snowplow while you're out, INDOT officials said the safest place to be is behind them, and as always, if you can't see their mirrors they can't see you.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.