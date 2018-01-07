EPD searching for 2 robbery suspects

A photo of the second suspect (Source: EPD)

A photo of the first suspect (Source: EPD)

Evansville Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a pharmacy Sunday morning.

EPD told us they responded to a robbery in progress at the CVS Pharmacy on Oak Hill and Morgan around 6:00 a.m.

We're told officers found 20-year-old Jawaun Harlin of Indianapolis in the store.

Officials told us Harlin had an employee pinned to the floor when the police arrived. They said he tried to escape, but was quickly captured.

EPD said two other suspects were involved in the robbery. Both fled before officers arrived, authorities say.

We're told they were two males wearing hoodies with their faces partially covered.

Police told us no weapons were displayed, but at least one employee was assaulted during the robbery.

