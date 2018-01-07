Hazardous driving conditions possible as rain moves through Tri-State

The warmer air will move in over the cold air and the surface and give us the chance for freezing rain. (WFIE)

Rain will develop to our west Sunday and move in during the evening.

The warmer air will move in over the cold air and the surface and give us the chance for freezing rain. Rain may freeze on contact and create hazardous driving conditions through the evening hours before temperatures can warm up and keep the rain from freezing on contract.

The following counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory as of 8:30 a.m. CST Sunday:

Clark, IL

Lawrence, IL

Wayne, IL

Clay, IN

Crawford, IN

Dubois, IN

Gibson, IN

Greene, IN

Orange, IN

Owen, IN

Perry, IN

Pike, IN

Posey, IN

Spencer, IN

Sullivan, IN

Vanderburgh, IN

Vigo, IN

Warrick, IN

Washington, IN

Daviess, KY

Grayson, KY

Hancock, KY

Henderson, KY

McLean, KY

Ohio, KY

As rain continues through the evening hours Sunday and into Monday, it will become all-liquid.

Temperatures will remain above freezing for much of next week with a chance a hitting 60 a couple of days. Another blast of cold air will arrive as we head into the weekend and that will give us the chance for more wintry precipitation.

