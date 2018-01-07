Malone take down KWC

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team fell 88-58 to Malone University on Saturday. The Panthers saw Rasheide Bell and Malek Harris each reach double figures at the Sportscenter.

The Pioneers (10-6, 3-5 G-MAC) righted their recent shooting woes by converting 53% from the field on the day. Malone utilized an up-temp and aggressive style that put the Panthers (9-7, 4-3 G-MAC) on their heels early. Amir Warnock converted a free throw midway through the first half to give Wesleyan a 17-15 lead, which was the last lead the Panthers would enjoy.

A three-point bucket by Ty Jordan returned a one-point edge to the Pioneers and started a 14-0 run that lasted five minutes. Malone maintained a double-digit cushion into the locker-room, 39-28.

The second half featured impressive shooting on display as Malone converted 73% of their attempts in the first 10 minutes that built a 69-41 lead. The Panthers played basket-for-basket with the Pioneers the rest of the way, but the damage was already done.

Malone finished the second half shooting 60% while making five of 10 three-point buckets. The Panthers finished the game shooting 32% from the floor. Harris finished the game with 15 points and seven rebounds. Bell added 14 points and four assists. Dakota Quinn added eight points, seven rebounds, and three blocks on the afternoon.

The Panthers will host Salem International on Wednesday. Tip-off at the Sportscenter is scheduled for 7 PM CT.

Courtesy: KWC sports information department.