Third Time's a Charm, for KWC Women, as They Finally Beat Malone

The Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball drilled 11 three pointers on Saturday afternoon, defeating Malone University by a tally of 73-67. The win marks the first victory over Malone for the Panthers, with the Pioneers taking both match ups last season.

The Panthers improve to 7-6 overall and 3-6 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference while Malone moves to 4-8 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

Emma Wolfe helped fuel the first frame for the Panthers, knocking in a pair of three pointers less than a minute apart. A 10-0 run allowed Kentucky Wesleyan to build up a 14-point lead less than eight minutes into the game.

The Pioneers opened the second quarter with an 11 unanswered points that was silenced with a lay up from Kelsey Ivers on an assist from Addie Reimbold. A three pointer at the 3:05 mark pulled Malone within three but a jumper from Lily Grimes and a three-point play from Martin put the Panthers ahead by eight. Kentucky Wesleyan shot five-of-seven from beyond the arc in the first half, taking a 40-34 lead to the break.

Kentucky Wesleyan entered the final frame with a 10-point lead that the Pioneers slowly chipped away at. The Pioneers strung together an eight point run in the closing minutes to make it a four point game with 44 seconds remaining. Reimbold and Martin made one free throw a piece to help the Panthers hold on for the 73-67 win.

Martin finished with a career high 26 points after shooting 10-12 from the floor. The freshman led the team with five rebounds while dishing out one assist. Wolfe nailed four three pointers, finishing with 12 points. Grimes led the offense with seven assists.

The Panthers never trailed or even allowed the game to be tied, scoring 18 points off of turnovers with the bench scoring 30 points. The win marks the first victory over Malone for the Panthers, with the Pioneers taking both match ups last season. Kentucky Wesleyan held a slim advantage in the paint, scoring 20 points to Malone's 18.

Kentucky Wesleyan hits the road next week, taking on the Fighting Scots of Ohio Valley University. Tip off is set for 1 pm CT on Saturday, January 13.

Courtesy KWC Sports information dept.