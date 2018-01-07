3rd Quarter Sinks Lady Eagles, in Top 25 Battle

Host Drury University used a 14-0 run to begin the second half and hand No. 9/20 University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball a 71-55 Great Lakes Valley Conference setback Saturday afternoon.

After first half that featured six ties and six lead changes, the No. 8/20 Panthers (12-1, 4-0 GLVC) outscored the Eagles 23-12 in the third quarter to take a 59-45 lead into the final 10 minutes.

USI (11-2, 3-1 GLVC) saw its deficit balloon to as much as 21 points early in the fourth quarter before trimming Drury's lead to as little as 16.

Senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) led the Eagles with a game-high 20 points, while senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Junior forward Lucia Fernandez had 16 points to lead the Panthers, who also got 13 points and 12 rebounds from sophomore forward Hailey Diestelkamp.

The Eagles return to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when they host the University of Indianapolis in a GLVC East Division contest at the Physical Activities Center.

Notes:

Dahlstrom and Grooms accounted for USI's first 21 points of the game…USI falls to 0-8 against the Panthers in Springfield, Missouri, and 0-10 all-time against Drury away from the PAC…Drury shot 49.1 percent (26-53) from the field and outscored the Eagles 34-22 in the paint…USI was 20-of-48 (.417) from the field…Drury's reserves outscored USI's bench 19-7…USI Head Coach Rick Stein missed the game after the passing of his father Friday morning.

1st Quarter (USI 19-18)

USI, which shot 8-of-15 (.533) from the field in the first 10 minutes, ended the opening period on a 5-0 run to claim a one-point advantage heading into the second quarter. Grooms and Dahlstrom had 10 and nine points, respectively, to lead the Eagles in the first frame.

2nd Quarter (DU 18-14)

The Eagles missed their first five shots from the field as the Panthers grabbed a six-point lead midway through the period. USI recovered to shoot 4-of-6 from the field to close the half as it went into the break facing a 36-33 halftime deficit. Junior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) led USI with five points in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter (DU 23-11)

Drury scored the first 14 points of the third quarter to build a commanding 50-33 lead. USI missed its first five shots of the half and had five turnovers before a bucket by Dahlstrom broke the Drury run. Grooms had four points in the third quarter to lead USI, which went into the final 10 minutes trailing 59-44.

4th Quarter (DU 12-10)

The Panthers opened the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run, extending their lead to 68-47 with just over seven minutes to play in the contest. Dahlstrom had six points in the final period to lead the Eagles, who closed the contest by outscoring Drury 8-2.

