Castle looks to bounce back against Tell City in boys H.S. hoops - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Castle looks to bounce back against Tell City in boys H.S. hoops

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) -

On the high school hardwood, the Castle boys are in bounce-back mode.

After reeling off seven straight wins, including winning both the Toyota Classic and Wooden classic, they have lost two straight.

They hoped to end that streak as Tell City came to Paradise.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly