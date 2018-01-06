Public forum held to discuss future of Newburgh Museum

A public forum was held Saturday at Preservation Hall in Newburgh to discuss the future of the Newburgh Museum.

The museum is sometimes described as "a hidden gem" in the town. It sits in Preservation Hall at 200 State Street in downtown Newburgh.

The museum opened in 2011. Right now, the museum board of directors is looking at ways to try and bring more people in.

"We're looking at new facilities, improved membership, more funding, a new executive director, and a lot of new, exciting things at the Newburgh Museum," said Todd Glass, a member of the Board of Directors.

It's all a part of a process to update the strategic plan for the museum.

Glass said the original plan has expired, and right now, the board is working on a new one for the next three years.

On Saturday, officials called on the public for help that could determine the future of the museum.

About 50 people were at the public forum.

"In 2017, we had over 2,600 people visit the Newburgh museum and that's even when our little community museum was not well known yet," Glass continued. "We are excited to see the number of people coming to the museum double next year."

We're told the new plan will be implemented in the spring.