Crews put out outbuilding fire, save neighboring home

Crews put out one fire and saved another home in Daviess County.

It happened near the 1800 block of Foors Lane.

Daviess County fire officials said it was a fully engulfed outbuilding fire.

They told us three fire departments responded to the scene.

Officials say the fire was near another house, and they managed to knock the fire out and save that neighboring house. We're told there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

