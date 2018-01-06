Memorial hosts 'Tiger Duals' wrestling tournament - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Memorial hosts 'Tiger Duals' wrestling tournament

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On the mats, Memorial hosted its 'Tiger Duals' tournament on Saturday. 

Castle, North Posey, Tell City, Mooresville, Center Grove, and of course, Memorial all wrestled.

