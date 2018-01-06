Farmers prepare livestock for cold temps

Weyer and her family have 30 cows, three horses, and 10 baby cows on their farm (WFIE)

With the cold temperatures hammering the Tri-State, local farmers are doing all they can to help keep their livestock comfortable.

If you own a farm, a lot goes into keeping livestock prepared for the cold winter temperatures.

Just ask Amanda Weyer. She and her family own a farm on Vienna Road in Evansville.

Weyer and her family have 30 cows, three horses, and 10 baby cows on their farm.

During the winter, the family said it's important to be sure to keep the animals fed and have plenty of water.

Keeping the water thawed can sometimes be a challenge.

Weyer said it's also important to make sure they have hay available to them all the time because of the bitter cold temperatures.

"We always check the cows too; make sure they are all around, make sure none of them have any issues," Weyer said. "We make sure every animal is able to get inside the barn during the winter because it's cold, and they soak up the sun during the days"

Weyer also said there is a little bit less maintenance in the summer months, but farming is a year-round job!

