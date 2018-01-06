Precautionary Boil Advisory issued for some Princeton residents

Princeton Water Utility issued a precautionary boil advisory for some residents on Saturday.

According to the press release, the advisory is in place due to a water line repair. The boil advisory issued is for all residents, who live in the following areas: West of Brown Street; East of 3rd Avenue; North Broadway Avenue; South of Brumfield Avenue.

"While the potential of contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, City of Princeton is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five (5) minutes before using. Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until we notify you that it is no longer necessary," - Princeton Utilities.

We will update this story when the advisory is lifted.

