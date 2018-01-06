Driver arrested after threatening, pulling knife on accident witness

Law enforcement arrested a 50-year-old man on Friday after the individual pulled a knife on a passerby, who was attempting to assist the man, from a single vehicle accident.

The press release from the Ohio County Sheriff's Department states, Stephen Myers, 50-years-old, of Olaton, Kentucky, was the driver of a vehicle that rolled over into a ditch along State Route 1164 in Hartford on Friday. A passerby stopped to assist Myers from the wreck.

According to the release, Myers got out of the vehicle and pulled a knife on the passerby who was trying to help him. Witnesses explained to authorities Myers made threats with the knife to the passerby.

Myers then attempted to get into the passerby's vehicle, but occupants inside manged to lock the doors before he could gain entry.

Ohio County Sheriff's deputies and Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers arrived on scene and Myers fled on foot. The release states, Myers was caught after the brief chase and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

