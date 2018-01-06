HOOPS LIVE: Boonville vs Princeton - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HOOPS LIVE: Boonville vs Princeton

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

Princeton gets the home victory over Boonville, 66-54.

