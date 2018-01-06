HOOPS LIVE: Heritage Hills vs Gibson Southern - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HOOPS LIVE: Heritage Hills vs Gibson Southern

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

It's early in the season still, but Heritage Hills and Gibson Southern are among four teams tied for first place in their conference.

The Patriots are fresh off their championship in the Perry-Spencer Classic. While The Titans entered this game off a runner-up finish, in the Toyota Teamwork Classic.

