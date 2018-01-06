HOOPS LIVE: Castle vs Memorial - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HOOPS LIVE: Castle vs Memorial

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Memorial would go on to win this one 66-63 the final.

Castle drops to 8-5 on the year, while the Tigers improve to 6-2.

