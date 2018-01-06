Public's help wanted in identifying suspect caught on surveillance

Surveillance video shows the suspect getting into the employee's SUV on Friday around 4 p.m. (WFIE)

Evansville Police are looking for a man who stole personal documents out of a vehicle behind a business on Friday.

Surveillance video from Shannon Aleksandr's Salon, which is off East Virginia Street, shows the suspect looking through the vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday. We are told the salon employee had just parked to clock-in when the man pulled up beside her SUV.

He didn't take cash or other valuables inside, he only took the victim's medical documents. Police need your help in locating the man's grey Pontiac G-5 that doesn't have hub caps on the wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPD.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.