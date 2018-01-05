Scott tallies double-double as Aces fall at ISU

Junior center Kelsi Scott recorded a double-double to lead the Purple Aces as the University of Evansville could not hold off Indiana State late in a 56-48 loss on Friday night in Terre Haute, Ind. at the Hulman Center.

Scott scored 10 points and recorded a career-high 13 rebounds while sophomore guard Macie Lively added 10 points of her own and tied a career-high with eight boards. The Aces opened the game shooting 36.7% (11-30) from the field in the first half, but finished the game shooting 20% (5-25) in the second half. Indiana State was led by Wendi Bibbins who scored a game-high 16 points, adding eight rebounds and five blocks. Evansville stifled the Sycamores in the opening half, keeping Indiana State to just 15.8% (6-38) shooting from the field. The Sycamores found their rhythm in the second half, shooting 42.4 % (14-33).

After the Sycamores scored the first bucket of the contest, Evansville went on an 8-0 run to pull out to an 8-2 lead. Following a pair of Indiana State free throws with 7:54 left in the opening quarter, both teams endured a 3:20 scoreless streak ended by a layup by Miller. The Sycamores twice cut their deficit to a basket late in the first quarter, but Noe ended the period with a layup to give the Aces a 14-10 lead after the first 10 minutes.

Evansville quickly took control in the second quarter as the Aces went on a 9-0 run to increase their lead to 23-10 with 5:12 left before the half. Defensively, the Aces shined in the second quarter, holding the Sycamores to just five points and taking a 25-15 advantage to the break.

Coming out of the half, Indiana State pushed back. The Sycamores went on a 10-1 run over the first 3:30 to trim the Aces' lead to 26-25. In the following two minutes, Evansville responded and increased its lead back to five at 30-25, but Indiana State continued to find answers as the Aces lead sat at just one at 36-35 heading into the final quarter.

After Noe opened the quarter with a three, Indiana State responded and gained momentum again. The Sycamores went on a 20-9 in the final period and shot 46.7% from the field to grab the lead and come away with the 56-48 win.

The Aces get a full week off from competition before traveling to take on UNI on Friday, January 12 and wrapping-up the three-game road swing on Sunday, January 14 at Drake.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations