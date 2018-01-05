Water main breaks could reach triple digits by end of weekend

The number of people out of water in Evansville is growing as frigid air is causing more and more water mains to burst.

That number is expected to rise over the next several days. Water officials have recorded 55 water main breaks since Sunday.

We're told, by the end of the weekend, that number could be closer to 100.

Some residents are a little too used to the problem.

"It's just a routine, it happens so often," says Kathy Wood.

Residents on Heidelbach Avenue are no stranger to water main breaks.

"We've lived here six years and we've had I think 13 just in that length of time. So it's just kind of like an everyday thing," says Wood.

However, dealing with it is far from easy. Even when the water main is fixed. Residents are then under a boil advisory.

"It's just a big hassle because you can't boil that much water. To do your dishes and cook and everything. So we just go buy water," says Wood.

"The past couple days have been extremely loud. That's the main thing for me is trying to get sleep, trying to do anything. The dogs are barking because they're pounding into the pavement," says Emily Smith.

With warmer temperatures on the horizon, you might think these problems will be over soon.

However, the Evansville Water and Sewer department tells me, that's not the case. Even though the air temperature will start to warm by the end of the weekend, we're told, these problems will likely continue because the temperature of the water in the Ohio river, will stay cold.

"This is ridiculous. I'm extremely scared that someone's going to go up into somebody's yard. Because during the winter when this happened, it's a wall of ice and they don't fix it. It's just pure ice," says Smith.

We're told that crews are tending to the worst breaks first and working their way down the list. They have all crews are on deck to get these breaks under control.

They have even hired contracted employees to help because so much work needs to be done.

