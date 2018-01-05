3 men arrested after drugs, loaded guns found inside SUV

Evansville police arrested three men on gun and drug charges around 9:45 a.m. Friday on south Green River Road.

Police pulled over the driver Karlon Cole, 43-years-old, of Evansville, after getting a tip about him having meth and a gun. Cole's charged with dealing marijuana and meth and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A viewer sent us video of the scene where you can see police officers searching a maroon SUV and then handcuff Cole and another man.

Terrance Hardiman, 27-years-old, of Evansville, was found with a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle. Hardiman, who had a prior conviction criminal recklessness and possession of a handgun without a permit, is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun without a permit, maintain a common nuisance.

A third passenger was also arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

Anyone wishing to report criminal activity is asked to call the anonymous WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

