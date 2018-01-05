Groups discuss Liberty Mine expansion; issue joint statement

The joint statement from the four groups was issued after several hours of meeting on Wednesday. (WFIE)

Working together, that's the message from Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt's press release regarding a meeting that was held to discuss the Liberty Mine expansion.

Representatives with Alcoa Fuels LLC, Liberty Mine LLC, "Save Our Homes LLC," and the city of Boonville came together on Wednesday and discussed the proposed expansion of Liberty Mine. The release states the meeting lasted several hours and by the end, the four groups issued a statement.

"All of the parties are working together with a mediator to try to develop a satisfactory plan for Alcoa, Liberty Mine, Save Our Homes, and the City of Boonville. The parties are encouraged by the discussions and will continue to work together privately towards a resolution. The parties have agreed to not provide further comment on the substance of the negotiations while they are underway."

