DICK's Sporting Goods to fill 40 openings for new location

DICK's Sporting Goods is looking to fill around 40 open positions for its Evansville store.

The sports store is moving into the former Gordman's building in the East Lloyd Commons. That's at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and North Burkhardt Road.

The new store expected to open sometime in February.

