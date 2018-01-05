St. Vincent implements visitor restriction policy

To help combat the the spreading of influenza-like illnesses, St. Vincent Hospital's is implementing a temporary visitor restriction policy.

Starting Jan. 8, 2018, all St. Vincent ministries will have the following restrictions on visitation:

No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough

No visitors under age 18

No visitors beyond immediate family, partner or significant other

St. Vincent Women's Hospital is only allowing parents and grandparents into the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Continuing Care Nursery (CCN), and the Neonatal Continuing Care (NCC).

The hospital released the following statement, regarding the restriction policy, in its press release:

"We recognize the hardship that these restrictions can place on our community members visiting loved ones in our ministries, and that flu cases at every site aren’t spiking simultaneously – but this season’s strain of flu has already resulted in significant harm in Indiana. We will continue to monitor flu activity with local and state agencies and assess when restrictions can be lifted. Thank you for maintaining a healthy environment for our patients, families and fellow associates."

