Entrepreneurs finding creative space through Kentucky Innovation Station

With the new year, comes fresh starts. And one local group wants to help budding entrepreneurs in the Tri-State.

Those people work out of Kentucky Innovation Station, which opened a few months ago in Madisonville.

The Kentucky Innovation Station is the first of its kind for Madisonville and people have really embraced the message here. From freelance writers to an event planning group, even a drone business. And people can do all of their business from their desks, or they can sit here and have meetings with their clients over a cup of coffee.

It's that comfort that makes way for creativity and, hopefully budding businesses for the entrepreneurs who work out of the building.

This space opened in November in downtown Madisonville in the old train depot and the response from locals has been great.

"People have been very receptive to it. We found as we opened there was a demand for this type of space," says the President, Madisonville/Hopkins Co EDC, Ray Hagerman.

It's a space that encourages creativity, collaboration and somewhere these entrepreneurs can help their businesses grow.

Something Olivia Byers and Gabbi Odum of Posh Events knew they needed to be part of.

"Not only can we collaborate with other people, but we can go in whenever we want to, we can meet clients there and its our own little space," explained Odum.

Their space, rented out for $150 a month was a lifesaver for them. Just a few months ago, they worked for another event planner in town who moved away.

"When they left, there was still a need, so, we went for it."

City officials and the economic development corporation were responsible for bringing this together, taking dreams like Olivia and Gabbi's and making them reality.

"Its kinda neat to see people come and go, mix and mingle, have coffee on the couch, but talk about deals," Hagerman explained. "It really does your heart good to know you've had a part in seeing this come to pass."

