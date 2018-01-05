Land O' Frost expanding, adding jobs in Madisonville

Land O’ Frost, Inc., a brand of pre-sliced, pre-packaged lunchmeats and a producer of specialty sausage products, announced that an expansion and upgrades to its Madisonville production facility.

It will add 15-20 new permanent jobs at the plant.

As part of the project, Land O’Frost is converting an additional 10,000 square feet of the structure to production area and modernizing the existing 200,000 square-foot facility.

The project will also include updates and improvements to existing equipment throughout the plant.

“Our operations in Madisonville are an important part of our overall production capability, and we are excited to continue our investment in the local community,” said Mike Bartikoski, Senior Vice President of Operations at Land O’Frost. “This expansion will support our overarching growth strategy and enable us to continue to meet the evolving needs and expectations of families across the country for years to come.”

Those interested in applying for the new positions are encouraged to attend a special hiring event hosted by Land O’Frost, which will take place on January 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Kentucky Career Center- JobNet located at 755 Industrial Road Madisonville, KY.

Land O’Frost owns three production facilities across the country.

The Madisonville, Ky. plant currently staffs more than 200 employees.

