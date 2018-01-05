Correctional officer arrested after 'street fight style of punishment' on inmate

A correctional officer at the Vanderburgh County Jail has been arrested for battery on an inmate.

According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Wedding, the incident took place around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. Sheriff Wedding says, third shift officer, 30-year-old Joshua Davis, got into a verbal fight with an inmate because the inmate had been cursing and was disrespectful.

He says Officer Davis punched the inmate in the face, causing him to fall into his metal bunk.

"What the confinement officer should have done, he had the ability to shut the door and walk away," Sheriff Wedding explained. "Get help and escort, get another guard or two, and escort him out to conduct disciplinary action. He [Officer Davis] thought the inmate was being belligerent and to stand there and do like a street fight style of punishment, is certainly against anything we teach."

Sheriff Dave Wedding tells us this is a Level 5 Felony charge. The sheriff explained the inmate suffered a broken nose as well as other significant facial fractures.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.