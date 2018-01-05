Gang unit in Evansville arrests 15-year-old for attempted murder

The EPD Gang Unit and the US Marshal’s Task Force arrested a 15-year-old for attempted murder.

The teen was wanted on a warrant after an incident on Dec. 9.

Police say he fired several shots at a woman in the 700 block of Judson St.

They believe the woman was intentionally targeted because her son refused to fight the suspect during an earlier confrontation.

The teen was arrested in the Heathmoore Apartment Complex on S. Green River Road around 8:30 Thursday night.

After his arrest, a search warrant for the apartment was issued.

Police say they found two handguns hidden inside a vacuum cleaner.

The teenager was taken to a Youth Care Center.

Police say they found a 19-year-old in the apartment.

He was not arrested, but police say he was shot while walking on Joyce Ave. on Dec. 31.

No arrest have been made in that case.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.