Crews called to fire at Owensboro riverfront

Fire crews were called to the Owensboro riverfront Friday morning.

It was reported on a dredge near the 5000 block of KY 2830.

That's near Yager Materials

Fire officials don't know an exact cause, but they say workers were doing maintenance on the dredge because it's too cold to actually use.

They say something caught a tarp on fire.

No one was hurt.

Crews were still putting out hot spots about an hour and 20 minutes after the fire first started.

