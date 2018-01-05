City of Calhoun under boil advisory - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

City of Calhoun under boil advisory

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

The city of Calhoun is under a boil advisory until further notice.

Residents should boil their water for five minutes before drinking or using to cook. 

City officials say it's because of a water main break. 

Many Tri-State cities are experiencing water main breaks during the extreme cold weather.

