Boil Advisory lifted for city of Calhoun - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boil Advisory lifted for city of Calhoun

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Boil advisory in Calhoun (Raycom Image) Boil advisory in Calhoun (Raycom Image)
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

The city of Calhoun is no longer under a boil advisory.

According to City Clerk Joy Cabbage, the boil advisory has been lifted. City officials said the advisory was put in place because of a water main break. 

Many Tri-State cities are experiencing water main breaks during the extreme cold weather.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly