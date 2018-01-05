Water main break shuts down more roads - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Water main break shuts down more roads

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Lincoln Ave. water main break (WFIE) Lincoln Ave. water main break (WFIE)
S. St. James water main break (from Carolyn Biggs) S. St. James water main break (from Carolyn Biggs)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The bitter cold is causing traffic alerts around Evansville. 

We've been seeing a lot more water main breaks and burst pipes in the last week or so, and they've shut down a few roads right now. 

The latest break happened just before midnight Friday, on Lincoln Avenue between Fielding and Newburgh Roads. 

That's right by Harrison High School. 

We found crews working overnight to fix that break, but that road is still closed. 

A viewer sent us photos of a break in the 1000 of S. St. James. 

You can find a list of the current boil advisories here

