Reitz golfer puts name on dotted line

A Reitz Golfer put her name on the dotted line to play at the next level.

Paige Ferguson signed her National Letter of Intent to play golf at Campbellsville University next fall and this was a day she has been waiting for for a long time.

She said the school felt like home, and she has worked incredibly hard to be able to play college golf and couldn't have been more excited to put a pen to paper.

