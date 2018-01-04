Eagles surge past Tritons, 70-65

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball held the University of Missouri-St. Louis without a field goal for the final five minutes of the contest Thursday evening as the No. 9/20 Screaming Eagles earned a hard-fought 70-65 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory over the visiting Tritons at the Physical Activities Center.

The No. 9/20 Screaming Eagles (11-1, 3-0 GLVC) trailed 62-58 before outscoring the Tritons 12-3 throughout the final five minutes of the game. A three-point play by junior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) trimmed USI's deficit to one point, while a three-pointer by junior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) with less than three minutes to play gave USI a 64-63 lead they would not relinquish.

After multiple defensive stands by both teams, senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) sealed the win with four free throws in the final 22 seconds of the contest. Grooms led all scorers with 22 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) chipped in 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Junior forward Kacy Eschweiler (St. Charles, Missouri) fought through foul trouble to finish with 10 points, while Rowan and Davidson finished with nine and eight points, respectively. Davidson added three assists and a career-high seven steals.

Senior forward Jordan Fletcher led the Tritons (7-14, 1-3 GLVC) with 17 points.

USI returns to action Saturday at 1 p.m. when it travels to Springfield, Missouri, to take on No. 8/20 Drury University in a Top 25 showdown. The Panthers (11-1, 3-0 GLVC), winners of nine straight, have been idle since December 17.

Notes:

The 11 rebounds were a career-high for Grooms, who recorded her second career double-double…Dahlstrom also matched a career-high with her four assists…USI out-rebounded the top rebounding team in the GLVC, 33-30, and held a 32-20 advantage in points in the paint...the Eagles shot 46.2 percent (24-52) and held the Tritons to just a just 38.5 percent (20-52)…the Tritons countered the Eagles by draining 8-of-19 (.421) from three-point range.

1st Quarter (USI 20-18)

USI shot 61.5 percent (8-13) from the field as it claimed a slim two-point lead. Grooms and Dahlstrom had seven and six points, respectively, in the opening period to lead the Eagles, who were plagued by eight turnovers in the first 10 minutes.

2nd Quarter (USI 13-12)

The Eagles used a 7-0 run to pull in front, 33-26, with just over a minute to play in the first half. The Tritons, however, scored the final four points of the period to close the gap to three points (33-30) at the intermission. Both teams were just 4-of-12 (.333) from the field in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter (Tie 20-20)

An 11-3 run helped the Eagles claim a 51-44 lead with just over three minute to play in the period, but the Tritons countered with a 6-2 spurt to close the gap to 53-50 heading into the fourth frame. Dahlstrom and Rowan had six and five points, respectively, in the third period to lead the Eagles, who were 8-of-15 (.533) from the field.

4th Quarter (USI 17-15)

After falling behind by four points, the Eagles held the Tritons 0-of-4 shooting throughout the final five minutes to secure the victory. Grooms had seven points and five rebounds to lead the Eagles in the final 10 minutes.

