Local hockey team takes advantage of weather, plays on frozen pond

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Thunder is a traveling hockey team made up of local high school students. 

The extreme weather we've been experiencing has brought them a rare treat: the ability to play on a frozen pond. 

This is common in the northern United States and Canada, but it's rarely cold enough around the Tri-State to do it. 

The players and coaches say it's fun to experience this pure form of hockey.

Our photojournalist Adam Pyle shows us how the team is taking advantage of the weather. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
